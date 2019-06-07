VitalityHealth enhances cancer cover

Standard and upgrade cancer cover options rolled into comprehensive proposition as standard

VitalityHealth has today announced enhancements to its cancer cover at no extra cost for new and existing members.

The health insurance provider has combined its standard and upgrade cancer options into a comprehensive proposition that will now become standard for all new and existing plans. It will therefore cover all of an individual's eligible in-patient and out-patient costs in full following diagnosis.

This includes radiotherapy, chemotherapy, biological, hormone and bisphosphonate therapies as well as cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery, stem cell therapy and follow-up consultations.

VitalityHealth has also introduced discounted targeted cancer screenings, involving a test to estimate an individual's lifetime risk of breast cancer, as well as screenings and risk assessments for cervical and bowel cancer.

'Early detection'

"This is a welcome package of enhancements from VitalityHealth," said Brian Walters, principal of Regency Health. "Early detection is of course key for cancer survival and it makes sense that Vitality have added discounted screenings to what is fast becoming a complete integrated healthcare offering.

"It's also noteworthy that Vitality members who have had cancer and were stuck on the lower tier of cancer cover will be automatically upgraded from renewal. This is a principled move from Vitality and one that should be commended."

Prevention

According to Public Health England, cervical cancer mortality rates have decreased by up to 70% since the introduction of the NHS' national screening. However cervical cancer screenings attendance has been falling and is now at a 19-year low.

Mortality rates for breast cancer have also reduced in the UK - by nearly two-fifths since the ‘70s - but screening uptake in the UK has fallen slightly over the past eight to nine years, Cancer Research UK has reported.

According to Bowel Cancer UK, bowel cancer has become more prevalent amongst people under the age of 50 and over half of bowel cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage, however 54% of cases are preventable.

'End-to-end'

"These latest enhancements ensure that our care package is truly end-to-end," said Dr Keith Klintworth, deputy CEO at VitalityHealth. "In addition to fully covering the cost of treatment, the additions also complement our existing cancer prevention and detection benefits - including Vitality Healthcheck and Vitality GP - plus our support throughout diagnosis and treatment in the shape of a dedicated and clinically trained Care Consultant, not to mention group support at a Champneys resort for recovering breast cancer patients."

"Our goal is to ensure that all our members have access to best-in-class cancer cover while keeping our commitment to prevention, detection and early intervention."