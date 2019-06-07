Bupa rolls out full mental health cover to individual market

Only insurer to cover all mental health conditions, including alcohol and drug abuse, on individual market

Last April, Bupa launches its Business Mental Health Advantage to the corporate market, at the time calling it the ‘most extensive mental cover available'.

Bupa has today revealed that it is to expand these benefits to consumer customers, making the private medical insurance (PMI) provider the only insurer to cover all mental health conditions, including all addictions and alcohol and drug abuse, on the individual market.

As of June, Bupa's mental health cover, which is designed with families in mind, covers depression, bipolar and anxiety, while providing long-term support and treatment related to learning or behavioural disorders. Children can be covered from birth.

Bupa has removed time limits from its cover for consumers, meaning that recurring long-term mental health conditions are covered.

The policy will be rolled out to all new and existing consumer customers over the next 12 months when they buy or renew their policy.

‘Extended offering'

"We have already paved the way for our business customers with our market-leading Business Mental Health Advantage; now we're delighted to extend these benefits to our individual customers and their families," said Alex Perry, CEO, Bupa Insurance UK.

"Mental health issues can affect anyone, and early diagnosis and treatment improves outcomes. Our extended offering is a huge step forward in widening cover way beyond what was available previously, and ensuring that more people than ever before can access the right help when they need it."

Bupa said the extended cover complements some of its other mental health services including Mental Health Direct Access, which allows customers to speak to a specialist without needing a GP referral. "Fast access to a wide range of online cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) programmes is also available through Bupa's wellbeing and mental health support service," added Perry.