Clifton Melvin named as next chair of Unum UK board

Nick Poyntz-Wright to be added as non-executive director

Unum UK non-executive director and risk committee chair, Clifton Melvin, has been named as the next chair of the Unum UK board.

Melvin, who has been a non-executive director of Unum UK since 2014, will step down as risk committee chair to take on the new role as of August 2019 (subject to regulatory approval).

As a non-executive director, Melvin also acted as senior independent director at Just Retirement and chair of the Standard Life With Profits Committee, and he is currently chair of Sipp provider Gaudi and the Audit Committee at Saga's Insurance Broking business.

He has held senior management positions with AXA, KPMG, GE Capital and Credit Suisse, where he was chief executive of Winterthur Life UK.

Melvin takes over Malcolm McCaig, who will be retiring from the UK board - he has been a non-executive director of the UK board since 2009 and UK board chair since April 2017.

Qualified actuary Nick Poyntz-Wright, previously CEO of Skandia and director of long-term savings and pensions at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), will join the UK board as a non-executive director as of 1 July (subject to regulatory approval) to succeed Melvin as risk committee chair.

Peter O'Donnell, CEO of Unum UK, said: "I look forward to welcoming Clifton and Nick into their new roles later this year. Both bring a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise and will be well placed to support the board in our strategic objectives and growth agenda.

"I'd also like to thank Malcolm for the fantastic job he has done over the last decade, we will miss him as he has been a great servant to Unum, a personal support to me and has proved to be an outstanding leader of the Board. I'd like to thank him and wish him every success as he continues to pursue other Directorships."