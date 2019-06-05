VitalityLife commits to PDG Funeral Pledge and Claims Charter

Advance payment of up to £10,000 to funeral director on behalf bereaved families

VitalityLife has become the latest insurer to sign up to both the Protection Distributors Group's (PDG) Claims Charter and Funeral Pledge,

The life insurer has agreed to make an advance payment of up to £10,000 to bereaved families to help pay for the funeral of their loved one. The payment, once approved, is paid directly to the funeral director and can help cover probate and other costs.

Launched last year, the PDG Claims Charter is an initiative aimed at ensuring claimants receive care support around a claim. It also proposes that claims are paid quickly and efficiently, handled by a dedicated claims handler.

"We are delighted to see VitalityLife signing up to the Funeral Pledge and Claims Charter. Committing to these initiatives is no small task, and it is a clear sign that VitalityLife is dedicated to do right by its customers when they need it the most," said Alan Knowles, PDG Chair.

Deepak Jobanputra, VitalityLife deputy CEO, added: "The death of a loved one and the point of claim are times when people often need an increased level of support. Signing up to both these initiatives builds on our commitment to ensure people have an outstanding claims experience with us and provides further reassurance to our members that we are there for them if the worst should happen."

PDG members include Assured Futures, Cavendish Ware, Cura, Direct Life and Pension Services, Drewberry, Essential Insurance, Future Proof, Highclere, LifeSearch, LightBlue, London & Country, Roxburgh, Sesame Bankhall Group and St James' Place.