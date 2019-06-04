Punter Southall survey finds 20% of retirees working part-time

More than two fifths of those still working plan to retire before they turn 65

One fifth of people who have officially retired are still working on a part-time or casual basis - 11% of those that have stopped working entirely confess they are a bit bored - a survey by Punter Southall Aspire has found.

Among those who have not retired yet, 43% said they plan to retire before they turn 65 and another 17% plan to retire fully before the age of 70. Two thirds of those who have already retired have stopped work completely.

Managing director of retail advice for Punter Southall Aspire, Peter Selby, said the results reflect a growing trend for people continuing working into retirement, either out of necessity or boredom, as the UK population ages.

"Once upon a time, you hit ‘retirement age' and that was it, you stopped work," he said. "Some people even retired early in their 50s. Most expected to enjoy a few golden years in retirement and be able to fund that time. However, our survey reveals a changing picture of retirement that mirrors the broader UK outlook and underlines the growing need for people to save for their retirement."

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), it is expected that more than a quarter of UK residents will be aged 65 or over within the next 50 years, while recent figures highlighted that just over 1.2m people over the age of 65 were in work - or 10.2% of the entire age group.

"Many people hitting retirement today, who may be living well into their 80s and 90s, won't necessarily have sufficient money to stop work at 65, so more and more are working way beyond state pension age. Our survey suggests even if people have built up an adequate pension pot, they don't necessarily want to stop work.

"Some people feel at the peak of their career at 65, and still have a lot to contribute. They are still healthy, so even if they want to slow down, they might still have plenty of energy and find retirement a drag."