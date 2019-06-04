LV= to convert from friendly society to Ltd company

Decision will not alter mutual status, but insurer will be governed by the Companies Act

On 22 May, almost 100,000 LV= members (turnout nearly 9%) took part in two separate votes at its special general meeting.

There were two proposals on the table:

To convert from a friendly society to a company limited by guarantee. To amend its rules to clarify who benefits from being a member of LV= going forward.

93.3% of the LV= members who took part voted in favour of proposal one and 94.5% voted in favour of proposal two.

The first result means that LV= will convert from a friendly society to a company limited by guarantee, however according to Alan Cook, LV='s chairman, the move will not affect LV='s mutual status.

"This will mean that we are governed by the Companies Act rather than the Friendly Societies Act and will give us greater ability to compete in today's marketplace," he said.

"Importantly, it will not alter our mutual status. We want to remain a mutual insurance company, so that we can continue to deliver value for our members for many years to come."

Regarding the rules changes, Cook said: "Secondly, we want to make a change to our constitution to clarify who will benefit from being a member of LV= in the future. We were founded in 1843 and like other long established insurers some of our policies have been in existence for a very long time."

Over the years LV= has lost contact with members because they have either moved house or passed away. "We're going to great lengths to find them and reunite them with their policies but realistically this is not always going to be possible," said Cook. "So therefore we want to amend our constitution to clarify when we would stop considering them as members."

Commenting on the results, Richard Rowney, LV= group chief executive, said: "We're delighted that our members have voted in favour of our plans to convert to a company limited by guarantee, a decision that will provide us greater flexibility and freedom to compete over the medium to long term.

"This decision provides the foundations from which to build on our heritage and strong brand to create a better mutual for the future, where being a member has more meaningful benefits."

LV= expects final approval for the switch from the Prudential Regulation Authority later in the summer.

General and life business

On Friday we reported that LV= had sold the rest of LV= General Insurance to Allianz Group.

Commenting on the sale, Richard Rowney, LV= group chief executive, said: "We have successfully grown the value of our general insurance business to in excess of £1bn and this deal enables us to realise that value for the long-term benefit of our members as well as strengthening our overall capital position."

He added that LV= has "clear ambitions" for both its protection and retirement business.

At the start of May, Debbie Kennedy was appointed to lead LV='s protection business (as of 1 July) and the current managing director for life pensions, Clive Bolton, will take over its retirement solutions and heritage business. He said: "As a stand-alone life and pensions business, LV= now has the opportunity to become a truly adviser-led business, helping the mass-affluent protect their income while they work and maximise their income when they retire.

"We are looking forward to working with advisers to develop our products for their clients with low appetites for risk - people whose main asset is their career or their skill, who want to avoid financial bumps in the road."