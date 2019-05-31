Allianz buys rests of LV= General Insurance

Allianz to own 100% LV=GI following transaction worth £1.078bn

LV= has agreed to sell its remaining 30.1% stake in LV= GI to Allianz Group after 49% was bought in December 2017.

The latest sale, worth £365m, sees the withdrawal of LV= from its general insurance partnership with Allianz.

Allianz acquired the initial stake for £500m and the second stage of the transaction will take place at the end of 2019 where Allianz will pay £213m for a further 20.9% through an agreed forward purchase.

The overall sale, which will close on 31 December 2019, will cost Allianz a total of £1.078bn.

Following completion, Alan Cook, Richard Rowney, David Neave and David Barral will step down from the board of LV=GI, while all four will remain on the board of LV=.

LV= will retain the right to dividends from the 2019 LV=GI financial results and will continue to licence its brand to the general insurance business.

Richard Rowney, LV= group chief executive, said, "We have successfully grown the value of our General Insurance business to in excess of £1 billion and this deal enables us to realise that value for the long-term benefit of our members as well as strengthening our overall capital position.

"We have recently announced plans to convert to a company limited by guarantee which will provide greater flexibility and freedom to compete over the medium to long term as we continue to build on our heritage and strong brand to create a better mutual for the future, where being a member has more meaningful benefits."