Guardian FS withdraws 'unsustainable' fracture cover

CI and life provider no longer able to offer optional add-on without general exclusions

Guardian removed the option to add fracture cover to its life and critical illness policies on 15 May.

According to the insurer, the decision was made because it was unable to offer fracture protection without general exclusions. To add exclusions, it said, would compromise its "core values", however distributing its fracture cover without standard exclusions would be "unsustainable".

Aviva, LV= and Zurich have all applied exclusions to high-risk pastimes such as rugby, horse riding and motorcycle sport in recent years.

Following Guardian's removal of fracture cover, Zurich is the only insurer left in the market providing cover for ligament tears, tendon ruptures and dislocations at part of fracture cover.

"Some advisers were trawling the rugby teams and similar and selling the fracture cover to them when they are clearly a higher risk," said Highclere Financial Services' Alan Lakey. "Guardian obviously never thought of this."

"Possibly advisers will be switching to Zurich or the Aviva version," he added.

‘Founding principles'

"We strongly believe that the market needs to move away from complicated policy wording and general exclusions to do that," said Katya Maclean, COO of Guardian. "Fracture cover was only ever an optional add-on for us and not something that warrants compromising our vision.

"As we can no longer offer it in the way we originally intended, we've decided to withdraw it. Our focus is on our core business - to provide exceptional quality life, critical illness and children's cover that's easy for customers to understand and won't let them down when they come to claim."

Existing customers with Guardian's Fracture Plus Protection are unaffected and the company will honour quotes that include Fracture Plus Protection for up to 30 days.