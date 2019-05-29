AIG Life partners with Skipton Building Society

Mutual selects insurer to provide 'easy and effortless' life and critical illness insurance

AIG Life's simple versions of life and critical illness cover will be made available to Skipton mortgage customers under a new partnership arrangement.

The building society's one million existing customer will also be able to apply for cover either by in branch or over the phone with a process which takes just seven minutes and uses only 11 questions. The majority of customers will be able to purchase cover immediately, without the need for medical evidence.

‘Peace of mind'

Maitham Mohsin, Skipton's head of savings and Partnerships, said: "Life and critical illness insurance is a form of comfort that we should all have but hope to never need. So we've tried to make this as easy and effortless as possible for our customers, by partnering with AIG.

"AIG's human approach and empathy towards their customers is why they also have one million customers and why we want to work with them. They understand that customers like flexibility and want buying insurance to be as easy as possible when they realise how important it is to have. We're looking forward to working with AIG and showing families the peace of mind that having life and critical illness insurance can bring."

Nicola Dryden, Partnerships Director at AIG Life, said: "We're very proud to be working with Skipton Building Society. Their strong relationship with local communities and with their customers means, like us, they care about being there for people when life takes a turn for the worse, and know how important it is to encourage families to have financial support in place."