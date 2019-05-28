People 'living online' are 'risking' mental health, say addiction experts

“Unfortunately with internet addiction, we fear the worst is yet to come, especially for our younger and future generations,” Eytan Alexander, UKAT CEO

UK ranked third highest in EU for internet usage, ONS report shows

According to the Office for National Statistics' annual Internet Users in the UK 2019 report, 99% of adults aged 16 to 44 years used the internet recently, while 95% of all adults aged 16 to 74 have been online.

The report reveals that the UK is 10% above the EU average of internet users of 85%, with only Luxembourg and Denmark showing higher proportions - 98% and 97% respectively.

The number of adults having never used the internet is decreasing - from 8.4% in 2018 to 7.5% in 2019 - said the report.

Addictions

Eytan Alexander, who is CEO of addiction treatment firm UKAT and a recovering addict himself, said: "Internet use is as normal as breathing for almost all adults in the UK. But the addictive nature of it is a relatively new yet very real and concerning phenomenon.

"The internet has created a world in which we can socialise, source information, create, game, shop, and never switch off. Most adults have healthy relationships with the internet, but some people are over-using and living online rather than in real time which can ultimately lead to dependency.

"Unfortunately with internet addiction, we fear the worst is yet to come, especially for our younger and future generations."

UK regions

According to the ONS report, regionally, in 2019, London and the South East were tied for having the highest proportion of recent internet users (93%).

Northern Ireland had the largest regional increase in recent internet users since 2011, but still has the lowest proportion of users overall when compared with other regions at just 87%.

In both Scotland and Wales, 90% of adults were recent internet users.