Punter Southall launches mental health app

NHS-approved employee wellbeing tool offers access to RedArc nurses

Punter Southall Health and Protection's new Havensrock Thrive App allows employees to check in and monitor their mental health daily.

Developed by psychiatrists and psychologists, the NHS-approved mental health app allows employee to monitor their mood daily through a 'Mood Meter' - different activities are then recommended depending on results. The more the app is used, the more personalised it gets.

It aims to track, monitor and improve resilience through stress-busting techniques (breathing and meditation), gamification and personalised goals.

Employees also get access one-to-one support from RedArc nurses where needed. If specific markers are triggered via an individual's activities, they are signposted to specialist in-app coaches who are able to then screen and offer long-term support.

RedArc nurses can also arrange appropriate additional external services suitable for the specific needs of individuals, such as CBT, eye movement desensitisation reprogramming and other specialist therapies.

"We have launched Havensrock Thrive in recognition of the fact that many employers need a robust and practical mental health solution to help their employees manage their mental health and a solution that is also sustainable and affordable," said Kim Horsfall, Senior Group Risk Consultant, Punter Southall Health and Protection.

"Our Havensrock Thrive app meets the requirements of those involved in providing and receiving mental health support - whether that is prevention, early detection or immediate intervention. We've partnered with RedArc to provide the human intervention because of their proven track record and expertise in supporting mental health."

'Take responsibility'

Christine Husbands, managing director, RedArc Nurses added: "Havensrock Thrive enables employees to take responsibility for their own mental health and benefit from tailored support, delivered via the app and by trained professional nurses when needed.

"The app supports the mental health of the workforce at all stages, from simple exercises and techniques to prevent problems from arising, to early detection, coaching and guidance, mental health expertise and appropriate therapy designed to help employees get back to their best."

