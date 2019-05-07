COVER Protection & Health Summit 2019: Save the date!

Our flagship event returns on Thursday 10 October

The COVER Protection and Health Summit is back for 2019, and this year we're bigger and better than ever!

This year, we're upscaling to The Brewery, London, on Thursday 10 October. Register your free place here.

For nearly two decades the Summit has been the industry-leading event addressing the hottest topics dominating the life, protection and healthcare space, showcasing innovation, and bringing together member organisations, top providers and the protection adviser community.

For 2019's conference we've made Broadening Horizons our key focus, examining how insurers, intermediaries and providers can work together to create a more wide-ranging, holistic offering that proactively helps keep people happy and health, both in body and mind.

There's much to celebrate: record payout levels, upgrades to critical illness cover, and the addition of value-added services (second opinions, nursing services, counselling and more). But with the continued squeeze on the NHS, there is a responsibility - and an opportunity - for insurers and advisers to collaborate to make protection accessible for people of all shapes, sizes and financial backgrounds. Group risk has a vital role: around three quarters of Britain's policies, covering around seven million people, are provided by companies for their staff. But with nearly 60 billion more not covered by employer provision, the importance of individual cover can't be overstated.

Meanwhile, the technological revolution continues at a breathless pace, powering every angle of the industry from underwriting, distributing and processing of policies, to digital doctor services, customised dashboards and ever-greater customer insights. What do advisers need to know? (And which bits can they ignore)? How can they keep up with the rate of change?

We'll explore all these issues and more, with in-depth presentations and discussions from the industry's leading industry experts, providers and innovators. Join us at the 2019 COVER Protection & Health Summit for an unmissable day of learning, insight and networking in the characterful Brewery in the city of London. We look forward to seeing you there.

Please register your free place here.