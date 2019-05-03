Aon partners with dacadoo for wellbeing platform

Digital health scores for employees and organisations

Aon and health tech firm Dacadoo are developing a digital health platform to help support the health and wellbeing of employees.

The Well One app utilises dacadoo's digital health score platform and will offer employees digital one-to-one coaching and the ability to connect virtually with fellow colleagues to increase engagement and motivation.

"Well One is an exciting enhancement to our wellbeing capabilities," said Alistair Connell, CEO of Aon's Health Solutions, EMEA. "The anonymous and aggregate data received from the Well One platform, coupled with Aon's data and analytics capabilities, will allow a deeper understanding into what employers and their workers need to thrive - enabling sustainable healthy behaviour change and helping them further reduce risk, manage cost and increase performance."

Smart data

Using artificial intelligence and smart analytics, the app will help coach employees to manage their lifestyle and future finances, allowing individuals to compare health achievements anonymously, while employees can use the data to benchmark their organisation against others in the industry.

"Our clients are recognising that health is not just physical but rather a combination of factors - including emotional, social and financial - and all can affect an individual's wellbeing," said Tim Dwyer, CEO of Aon's Health Solutions, Asia Pacific. "Well One rises to this challenge, particularly in educating and supporting individuals' financial wellbeing and lifestyle choices to help change not just how they think, but what they do."

Peter Ohnemus, president and CEO of dacadoo, added: "We're very proud that Aon chose to partner with dacadoo to deliver the Well One digital health engagement solution to its clients."

