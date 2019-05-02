FTRC releases results of critical illness review

Medical panel adjusts Insurer scores in eight high incidence conditions

With the help of a panel of medical professionals, Finance & Technology Research Centre's (FTRC) reviews critical illness wordings within its product comparison tool Quality Analyser every six months.

As a result of the review, insurer scores have been adjusted in eight high incidence conditions. These include: Benign brain tumour, carcinoma in situ of the colon or rectum, carcinoma in situ of the cervix, low grade prostate cancer, cardiomyopathy, coronary angioplasty, Parkinson's disease and pulmonary hypertension.

Parkinson's disease

FTRC's medical panel has obtained new data regarding Parkinson's disease symptoms.

Most insurers require permanent clinical impairment of motor function for a claim to be paid on Parkinson's disease and the new data provides insight into the number of cases that present with such symptoms.

All insurers' scores for this condition have been increased as a result.

Carcinoma in situ of the colon or rectum

All insurers have had their score for carcinoma in situ of the colon or rectum reduced to zero, following a recent position statement by The Association of Coloproctology of Great Britain and Ireland, which notes that carcinoma in situ should no longer be used on histological reports due to the risk of over treatment.

Insurers require a positive diagnosis of carcinoma/cancer in situ, however doctors have concluded this can never happen.

Medical advances

"With medical science moving at such a fast pace, it is important that our doctors continually review our critical illness analysis to ensure that we can take into account any advances in medical science and new medical data," said Ian McKenna, founder of Protection Guru and FTRC. "Our latest review has had a significant impact on some insurers' scores and highlights the complexity surrounding the critical illness market. By providing advisers with this analysis we can enable them to be confident that they are recommending the most suitable policy for their clients."

Advisers

IFAs and financial advisers can access this analysis free of charge via FTRC's Quality Analyser software, which allows advisers to compare protection plans based on definition wordings and the likelihood of condition occurrence in relation to age, gender and term of policy.

"It is great to see FTRC continually challenging their analysis against the latest advancements in medicine and incidence data." Said Rob Harvey, head of protection advice at Drewberry. "This gives users of Quality Analyser the confidence that their recommendations are based on the most up to date insight available and provides their clients with the reassurance that they are getting the best possible critical illness plan for their circumstances."