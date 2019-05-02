EXCLUSIVE: LifeSearch and MorganAsh campaign to 'turn claim process on its head'

Report calls for 'primary' focus on consumer, their condition and rehabilitation state

Ahead of the COVER Claims Convention next week, LifeSearch has teamed up with MorganAsh for a campaign which challenges the protection industry to reassess the way it handles claims.

In a report entitled ‘A Vision for FeelGood Claims', the life advice firm and nurse service provider makes four industry-wide proposals:

Amalgamate the claims process and nurse care management process. This would allow specialist advisers or nurse case managers to facilitate the claims process on the customer's behalf to manage expectations and reduce anxiety by using technology and ‘customer champions' to deliver timely communication. Make the clams process more of a rehabilitation and support process. There should be more active promotion of rehabilitation and treatments; immediate reporting of serious illness before deferred periods to permit early intervention, plus the assumption that all bereaved, seriously ill and disabled customers are most likely suffering stress or anxiety so emotional support should be proactively offered. Nurse support for all policyholders without waiting to prove there is a valid claim. Make rehabilitation and recovery reporting a cross-industry measure to help get positive customer stories out there.

"Claims are awful," said Tom Baigrie, LifeSearch CEO in the report. "Not because insurers claims teams aren't doing a good and ever improving job. And certainly not because we have to pay out. We've never met anyone in the industry that didn't feel great about that. No, they are awful for the obvious reason that something ghastly has happened to the person making the claim: they are either bereaved, critically ill, or so disabled they cannot do their job. But claims are where all our promises are proven true. And in that moment the awful becomes a wonderful thing.

"The core of our promise is ‘peace of mind', and claims are our key chance to give consumers an experience that turns them into fans of what we do. In an age where power is flowing rightly to the consumer, we should be making the sharp end of our world - the end that matters most - utterly brilliant. Or to put it another way: ‘The claim is our core product, not the policy.'"

Re-positioning

In order to ‘turn the claim process on its head', the report wants the consumer, their condition and rehabilitation state to be the ‘primary task' of providers, with the collection of information for the claim treated as the ‘secondary process'.

It calls for the proposed support to be provided to all policyholders not just claimants by experienced medical professionals, for all physical and mental conditions and for emotional as well as practical elements. It should be independent, not conditional on a successful claim and not dependent on the insurance product, the report suggested.

It would involve getting customers back on track in an effective, caring way, giving the best chance of recovery with early intervention, regardless of claim status particularly for mental health and musculoskeletal conditions. It would enable a caring and empathetic service to be provided when claims ‘fail to meet the definitions', while reducing complaints and negating bad publicity as well as the costs of gathering further medical evidence for claims. It would also avoiding duplicate costs for claim services and nurse care services, it said.

"Lifesearch really hits home on the core purpose of protection insurance, that the claim is everything," said Cura MD and chair of PDG Alan Knowles. "We can improve the quality of contacts and the process of applying but when a claim is made it is the moment of truth. Getting an insurance pay out isn't just about the money, it's also about the support services and empathy that a claimant is given. Like many within our industry, LifeSearch is setting an excellent example of how long term customer service should work."

The evolving role of the adviser

The paper also brings attention to examples of how advisers can assist a customer with their claim experience, in one case linking up and coordinating the handling process between separate providers:

‘Mr Carnelly was claiming under his dad's two life policies on behalf of his mother,' reads the report. ‘We explained the claim process and probate, along with our services, and all went as expected with the Aegon claim. But the Canada Life claim stumbled over medical information they needed from the GP records, which by then had been sent off by the surgery to the Health Authority. Records are not often quickly retrieved in this situation.

'We informed Canada Life that Aegon had already paid and asked them to see if Aegon would share the information, to help get the money to the family sooner. Delightfully they did, so the claim could be paid just a few days later.'

Another example involved Mrs Hill who, through LifeSearch, helped speed up a coroner report to get a claim paid and Mrs Nasir who was advised to make a claim on a policy with a four-week deferred period despite her husband being signed off work with a broken arm for four weeks (he did not work for 10 weeks).

The LifeSearch plea

The life advisory firm also asks that insurers support it and other protection specialists by building communications processes that:

• Promptly alert it to every missed direct debit payment. 'Usually this just helps get payments back on track and avoids potential lapses - but it can be that someone's life has gone off the rails in a way their cover was intended to help with,' said the report. 'This is our chance to help identify that need, inform them of the help available and get it to them sooner.'

• Promptly alert it when a claim is made. 'It not only saves us inadvertent inappropriate contact, but also enables us to offer our support or advice for those customers who would welcome it,' it said.

• Provide on-line claim tracking technology. 'This is essential to smooth the process for any claims handling service advisers might give and needs to include the status of added value services being offered.'

Not one size fits all

"Claims are what protection is all about," said Simon Davis, CEO of Guardian. "Giving customers certainty that their claim will be paid and getting the money to the right people quickly is crucial. But equally important, as LifeSearch say, is the care that claimants receive. For life and critical illness particularly, it's a hugely difficult and distressing time. The job of the industry is to reduce that distress. The needs of each claimant vary - each case is personal and no ‘one size fits all'."

