ABI and GRiD record 'highest ever' annual paid claim stats

Protection industry paid out more than £5.3bn to individuals and families last year

The number of paid claims surpassed 200,000 for the first time ever in 2018 for both group and individual policies, figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and Group Risk Development (GRiD) have revealed.

Overall, £5.3bn in protection claims were paid last year - a £200m increase year on year.

Nearly 98% (97.6%) of claims were paid in 2018, with the average life insurance pay-outs reaching £81,000 - the highest average on record - and pay-outs equalling £14.5m every single day.

"It's good to know that families going through some of the worst times, dealing with a loss and serious injury or illness, are at least getting more support from insurance products than ever before," said Roshani Hewa, assistant director, head of health and protection at the ABI.

"The growing size of a typical life insurance claim shows how much of a difference such cover can have, and the potential difficulties families without it might face. Falling ill or being injured can be traumatic, especially if you find yourself unable to work. Protection insurance is there to ease the financial burden, so it's heartening to see the levels of protection showing such positive growth, particularly considering the excellent mental health support many products provide."

Individual

According to the ABI, the number of claims paid have continued to rise - an increase of 16,000 year on year - individual income protection saw the number of claims double, supported by AFM data, indicating an increase in pay-outs of around £30 million.

"This demonstrates how the right insurance cover offers really substantial support to people in their time of need," said Martin Shaw, chief executive of the Association of Financial Mutuals. "And with such a high proportion of claims being paid, consumers can take great comfort that, when they need to claim on their policy, the industry will respond sympathetically and in their best interests. Our own research indicates AFM members are at the forefront in raising the proportion of claims paid, and that this is leading to a sharp increase in interest in protection cover."

Cancer continued to be the highest cause of critical illness claims (63%), whilst musculoskeletal conditions led to the highest proportion (30%) of income protection claims.

While there was a "positive" increase in total permanent disability claims paid, at 70.2% it still falls considerably short of results for other products, while income protection claims paid reached 88.1%, therefore showing a "unanimous increase in value of claims across every single product line," the ABI said.

Group

As well as supporting a record number of families with a financial payment in 2018, group risk providers helped nearly 5,600 employees back to work following a period of sick leave and there were nearly 75,500 interactions during 2018 involving value added services provided through group risk insurers.

Cancer was the main cause of claims across all three group risk products and mental illness was marginally the second top cause of a claim for group income protection.

2018 figures