Guardian joins HL Partnership protection panel

Advice network dedicated to mortgage protection HL Partnership (HLP) has added Guardian's life and critical illness proposition to its protection panel.

Founded in 2001, HLP is made up of more than 250 firms and almost 500 advisers.

Mike Devaney, head of strategic partnerships, Guardian said: "We're delighted to partner with HLP, working closely with the management team we aim to support advisers to make sure every customer has their mortgage fully protected. Our proposition works hand-in-hand with the advice process to deliver the very best customer outcomes. From today our sales team will be contacting advisers all around the country, and in July we'll be joining the HLP protection workshops to share details of our proposition."

Shaun Almond, managing director of HLP said: "Guardian is a valuable addition to the panel because its high quality life and critical illness products reflect the advice that our members give their customers. The comprehensive cover and simple definitions allow our members to explain the true value of protection to their customers in terms that are easy to understand. The cover upgrade promise also gives confidence that Guardian's critical illness definitions stay relevant and don't let customers down at the point at which they need to claim."

As well as a number of other adviser network panels, Guardian also has strategic partnerships in place with IRESS, iPipeline and Synaptic portals.