IRESS appoints Phil Quin-Conroy as UK MD

IRESS' newly selected UK managing director Phil Quin-Conroy joined the firm two years ago to establish and lead the expansions of its lending business in Australia.

Previously, he was head of business consulting for wealth management business MLC in the United Kingdom and head of insurance and licensee services for National Australia Bank.

He was also CEO of one of Australian mortgage aggregation groups, PLAN Australia, and head of broker services for National Australia Bank's Advantedge, where he was responsible for the operations of the mortgage aggregation businesses, including the modernisation of its technology platform.

IRESS chief executive, Andrew Walsh, said: "Phil has more than 25 years' experience in financial services and technology in Australia and the UK. He joined IRESS two years ago and has successfully established and led the expansion of our lending business in Australia.

"In the past two years I have been impressed by Phil, how he forms and builds teams and his focus on clients and business growth."

Mr Quin-Conroy added: "IRESS holds a strong position in the United Kingdom and I'm looking forward to working with the team to build on our achievements by delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients and continued strong growth for IRESS."

He will start his new role in the UK on 17 June.