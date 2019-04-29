LV= adopts 'smart technology' platform for business protection

Online trust tool for business and personal protection also introduced

Advisers can now apply for multiple life and cover policies under a single plan application with access to partially underwritten quotes and instant decisions.

According to LV=, by combining smart technology with human expertise, its Fastway quote and apply platform makes arranging business protection ‘straightforward, secure and quicker' for advisers and their small business clients.

LV= has also introduced a new online trust tool for business and personal protection, which offers a step-by-step capture of relevant information and electronic signatures to help advisers place trusts.

Its ‘doctor services' benefits, which includes remote psychotherapy, remote physiotherapy and discounted health MOTs, is also included for all new LV= business protection policyholders, together with free access to legal, tax and VAT advice through its ‘business care' offering.

‘Important step'

"This is an important step forward in simplifying and speeding up the business protection application process for financial advisers," said Chris McNab, protection proposition director for LV=. "Bringing the LV= business protection proposition on to Fastway allows advisers to easily build tailored plans for their clients. Our online trust capability removes the complexities and many of the frustrating delays often associated with arranging trusts.

"The combination of a more streamlined application and trust processes, the expert support for advisers and the additional benefits available to LV= policyholders all make for a compelling proposition. We're well placed to help advisers demonstrate the real value and benefits of business protection for new and existing clients."