Simplyhealth launches Smile Centre

Online portal offering a range of dental help and advice

As well as guidance regarding oral health, including advice regarding what to do in a dental emergency, Simplyhealth's Smile Centre offers help to Denplan customers when finding the nearest dentist.

The online portal also provides access to ‘My Dental Score', a free score which gives users a snapshot of their oral health, helping to bring attention to the connection between the state of their teeth and gums and overall health.

The Smile Centre also includes hints and tips, featuring advice on oral care for children, in the ‘My Teeth' section.

Pam Whelan, Director of Corporate at Simplyhealth, said: "The health of your teeth and gums has an impact on your overall health, which is why it's so important to encourage employees to take a proactive and preventative approach to their oral health.

"Our award-winning Denplan dental payment plans make it easy for employees to access the dental treatments they need - regardless of whether they receive NHS treatment or private dentist care. By repaying the costs of employees' dental check-ups, appointments and treatments including fillings, crowns and bridges, staff are more likely to take better care of themselves amidst the increasing pressures of everyday work."

