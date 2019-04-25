Andy Milburn and Dave Mills join iPipeline

Technology provider for life and pensions market expands distribution team

Andy Milburn has joined iPipeline as national account manager and will report to Stephanie Hydon, head of national accounts.

Dave Mills, who previously worked at Thistle Insurance Services, also joins the distribution team as business development consultant.

Milburn, who has experience in relationship management within pension and protection, will be responsible for managing iPipeline's key distribution and technology partnerships, working closely with these accounts to support achievement of their protection business growth targets.

Mills, meanwhile, will use his operational experience to develop iPipeline's day-to-day customer services.

"We've seen growth in recent years with protection business and we're looking to continue this to ensure we better protect the end client," said Ian Teague, UK group managing director. "With our fast-growing account base, we're therefore further supporting our accounts to ensure continued delivery of exceptional service.

"With Andy's industry experience and Dave's transferable skills, both bring enthusiasm and drive to support our goal to transform the industry with the use of innovative technology solutions."

Andy Milburn added: "I'm very excited to be joining such a strong team at iPipeline. The adviser community in the UK is a strong, relevant credible place to be, and advisers make a huge difference for customers and their families at times when they need help the most. I look forward to playing my part alongside the team at iPipeline to help advisers develop their businesses through smarter technology."

iPipeline recently reported that its mortgage broker protection business was up 90% and income protection sales were up 75% during Q1 2019