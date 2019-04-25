Armed to the teeth: A simple guide to employee dental plans

The importance of dental plans should not be underestimated

We are delighted to bring you this interactive eBook, in association with Simplyheath, covering everything you need to know about dental plans as an employee benefit.

Providing excellent value to employees facing expensive private treatment and a route towards reducing workplace absenteeism, regular checks at the dentists can also help spot - and therefore prevent - the onset of something more serious, such as mouth cancer.

They can also provide positive mental health benefits too, through the confidence that comes with a healthy smile or simply by reducing the financial worry of large, unexpected dental bills.

In this guide, we explore the many perks available through dental plans, laying out why employers would be wise to consider covering their staff and how employees can get the most out of them.

Additionally, we consider what brokers and employee benefits consultants need to be aware of in order to communicate their value to clients most effectively.

You can also hear about some real-life case studies who emphasise the importance of dental wellbeing in a video entitled ‘Last Night a Dentist Saved My Life'.



We hope you enjoy it… and remember, keep smiling!

Read the eBook HERE.