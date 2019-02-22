LifeSearch ranks third in Sunday Times 'Best Companies' list

Adviser firm turns over 10% gross profit and 5.7% turnover

Adviser firm LifeSearch was last night named the third best company in Britain by The Sunday Times ‘Best Companies to Work For' 2019 list.

The announcement came as its results to 31 August 2018 show 5.7% increase in turnover (to £33,744,150), 10% increase in gross profit (to £8,488,740), 7% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) (to £2,312,118) and 2% increase in PBT (to £1,018,946).

Commenting on the results, Tom Baigrie, founder and chief executive of LifeSearch said: "I am delighted with our performance in what is at last a growing market for protection. We have achieved continued growth while investing heavily and being recognised as a truly outstanding place to work. We are already seeing the results of our spending on technology, enhancing our digital capabilities, and strengthening our senior leadership team, but it is our continued investment in our people that is reinforcing our solid foundations and enabling us to continue our positive trajectory ensuring we can keep protecting more and more families and businesses.

"We take great pride in our strongest asset as a business: our values and culture as reflected in what our now 500 strong team do for our customers. We are the protection partner of choice for the country's leading brands in our space and the trusted adviser for the more than 2400 people, families and business we protect each week."

