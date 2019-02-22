PRIMIS adds Holloway Friendly to panel

Marketing materials across mortgage, protection and general insurance also available to network

On Monday, PRIMIS announced it has added Holloway Friendly to its panel.

Today it has launched a new marketing portal to provide brokers on its network with in-house created marketing materials to help grow their mortgage, protection and general insurance business.

The network, which will add new materials to the portal throughout the year, ran a series of its Kick-Off Conferences for advisers during January.

"We are very excited to reveal our brand-new marketing portal, providing brokers with the tools to really optimise their marketing potential in a streamlined and effective manner," said Jay Naylor, marketing director at PRIMIS.

"Feedback on the portal during our Kick-Off Conferences has been overwhelmingly positive. Brokers are also sharing examples of their own marketing materials, supporting our ethos of always sharing best practice. We look forward to helping more brokers enhance their marketing potential throughout the year, working with intermediaries across the network to continually update and provide tools on the platform that will best benefit our advisers."

Protection panel

Income protection mutual Holloway Friendly is now providing PRIMIS' network advisers with access to its products and support services, including its underwriters, renewable exclusions, BMI limits, hazardous hobby cover and consideration for customers with type 2 diabetes.

The mutual joins British Friendly, Scottish Widows Protect and Guardian Financial Services on the panel.

"Income protection is becoming an increasingly important part of a families' sound financial resilience and quite rightly so," said Steve Berry, protection manager at PRIMIS. "Additions such as Holloway Friendly are integral to supporting the comprehensive approach that our advisers take when it comes to protecting their clients. During difficult times it is vital that families have the right financial support in place and by coupling Holloway's member-centric approach with our own, we can help more of our network ensure their families are covered."