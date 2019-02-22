Advisers 'benefiting' from automatic reviewable exclusions - LV=

Option to exclude pre-existing conditions if they don't present over a set time-period

Data from LV= has found that one-in-five clients accepted on non-standard terms included an auto reviewable exclusion since its introduction as part of LV='s income protection revamp in September 2018.

The mutual revealed that 250 advisers have benefited from a reviewed period being applied to a condition that would otherwise be presented as a permanent exclusion on their policy.

The most common condition for automatic reviewable exclusion is mental illness (51%), followed by back (39%) and shoulder, knee, ankle and wrist complaints (20%). The majority (66%) of cases are related to applications for income protection and personal sick pay.

Access to insurance

"LV= is currently the first and only provider to offer automatic reviewable exclusions for customers, and we would like to see others follow suit," said Justin Harper, head of marketing at LV=. "Our insight has already shown that this feature is helping widen access to insurance for people who would have otherwise been excluded. Providing better access to insurance for those with health conditions and disabilities is one of the most important areas that our industry must tackle. As health can change over time, insurers must be able to rise to this challenge rather than marking people with a permanent exclusion.

"Our data found that a third of customers automatically had exclusions removed from their policy after a year of their condition not reappearing."

UnderwriteMe

The automatic reviewable exclusion technology is built by UnderwriteMe and developed by LV='s development underwriting team. It uses prompted disclosures made by the client and advisers to offer immediate acceptance terms without the need to provide medical evidence and the requirement to underwrite manually.

"It's great to see the tangible customer benefits LV= are realising through the power of our technology," said Phil Jeynes, head of sales & marketing at UnderwriteMe. "As an industry we've long lamented insurers' inability to adapt quickly to customer needs, so it's gratifying to partner with one of the market leaders in making a real difference."