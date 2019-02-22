iPipeline & dacadoo to offer premiums using app data

Health score based on tracking movement, nutrition, sleep and stress factors

Insurtech firm iPipeline has partnered with dacadoo, a digital engagement platform for life insurers which helps users manage their wellness.

Using a health score based on tracking movements, nutrition, sleep and stress factors, dacadoo's risk models can be used as a proxy for underwriting and simplifying protection sales.

The agreement, which aims to provide wellbeing propositions to Europe, the Middle Eastern and Africa, will combine iPipeline's quotation, application and underwriting platform SSG Digital combined with dacadoo's technology. It will offer premiums based on a client's health score and encourage the design of wellbeing propositions using a combination of the SSG Digital product engine, dacadoo's digital heath engagement app data and a provider's underwriting philosophy.

Digital life and health

"Joining forces with dacadoo allows us to enhance our proposition and complements our focus to grow the protection market," said Ian Teague, UK group managing director of iPipeline. "The additional client behavioural data further supports underwriting proxies, avoiding the need to answer unnecessary underwriting questions. With clients being able to directly track their overall health score and view how it positively or adversely contributes to their premiums, whether new business or reviewable policies, client engagement levels improve."

Peter Ohnemus, CEO, dacadoo, added: "dacadoo is very excited to be partnering with iPipeline to further differentiate the end-to-end digital experience for iPipeline's Insurance customers. Adding end-user engagement and real-time risk scoring to the SSG platform will provide significant value and product differentiation that insurers have been looking for in today's digital life and health Insurance world."

