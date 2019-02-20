Vitality adds DocTap GP service

Partnership extends network coverage to more than 30 clinics

Vitality has partnered with DocTap to add 12 clinics to its Greater London Face-to-Face GP service offering.

It brings the network total to more than 30 clinics and also adds a demascope mole and lesion checking service for members based in London.

Members pay £20 upfront each time they book a face-to-face consultation and Vitality covers the rest. Individuals can make bookings via the DocTap booking platform after logging into their ‘member zone'.

Those on Vitality's London care hospital list get unlimited face-to-face GP visits, while those on consultant select plan or local or countrywide hospital lists receive two face-to-face GP visits each year.

The service is offered alongside the Vitality GP app available to all VitalityHealth members.

Primary care

"As well as discounted GP appointments, Vitality members qualify for up to £100 of blood tests or investigations per year, in addition to same day checking of any suspicious moles or lesions," said Dan Faber, DocTap co-founder & CEO. "Should the GP decide that the member needs to see a specialist consultant, Vitality are automatically notified so that the referral can be arranged without delay."

Dr Dawn Richards, medical affairs director at Vitality, added: "The primary care market is rapidly evolving in line with patient needs and these features, alongside the enhancements made to the Vitality GP app last year, demonstrate our commitment to continued innovation in this space."