Generali expands Morgan Ash care services for UK companies

Care navigator service now included as part of eldercare support service

Generali has added Morgan Ash's care navigator service to the range of employee benefits it offers to UK companies.

Offeruing support and guidance to individuals seeking to make long-term care provision for themselves, a parent or other relative, care navigator, which is now included as part of Generali's eldercare support service (ESS), is staffed by nurses who help to match people with suitable care either at home or in a care home.

Apart from care navigator, ESS provides a range of services to support the parents of employees, including an occupational therapy assessment if a parent has an unplanned overnight stay in hospital, access to an employee assistance programme (EAP) and a second medical opinion service. It is available free of charge to all employees of companies with Generali's group income protection insurance cover.

Long-term care

More than a million people in the UK aged 65 or over will need 24-hour care by 2035, up from 783,000 in 2015, according to a study by Newcastle University and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

"The UK's population is ageing rapidly, with the over 85s now forecast to be our fastest growing demographic," said Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh. "Many older people live with multiple long-term health conditions, ranging from dementia to diabetes, and that means they have complex care needs.

"We all want to do our best for elderly parents, but understanding the huge range of care options available and finding the right solution can prove a nightmare for many people at what is already a stressful time."

Tracey Ward, head of business development & marketing, Generali Employee Benefits UK, added: "A growing number of UK workers are balancing the demands of work with looking after the needs of elderly parents and our eldercare support service is specifically designed to support them in that. Care navigator represents an important additional option within this package of services and one that we believe will be very much valued by those who use it."

According to Carers UK, 15% of the UK population are balancing caring duties with work and approximately 600 people a day leave their job due to caring demands