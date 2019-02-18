Stonebridge Group appoints new head of recruitment

Hayley Stansfield will take on task of increasing AR firm and adviser numbers

Stonebridge Group's new head of recruitment, Hayley Stansfield, will report to business development director, Lesley Sharkey.

She will be working with the Group's existing recruitment team to increase the number of appointed representative (AR) firms and advisers, she will also be responsible for increasing the Group's directly-regulated customer base while achieving greater product penetration under the group's directly-authorised Stonebridge Genus proposition.

Previously regional recruitment director for Openwork, she has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including 12 years in recruitment and business development roles at Sesame Bankhall Group.

Strategic development

"As we grow the Group, it's vitally important that we have a strong recruitment division who can espouse the many benefits that Stonebridge can offer advisers," said Lesley Sharkey, business development director at Stonebridge Group. "We're very pleased to bring Hayley on board; she has a great deal of experience within the network market and a proven track record in recruitment and business development. We are confident she'll be a real asset to the business and will help grow adviser numbers and activity levels as we seek to hit our ambitious targets for this year and beyond."

Hayley Stansfield added: "I'm delighted to be joining Stonebridge Group at an unparalleled point in the Group's strategic development. Significant investment and resource is being placed into the business right across the piece and it is my job to outline what a comprehensive proposition we have here with choice and flexibility at the heart of the offering. Any firm or adviser looking at their current options in the advice market should consider what Stonebridge has to offer, and feel free to contact either myself or any member of the recruitment team to see how we can make this happen."