British Friendly enhances mutual benefits programme

LifeWorks and Hotelogical bring lifestyle and wellbeing app, retail rewards and hotel discounts to scheme

Income protection mutual British Friendly has announced two new partnerships to boost its mutual benefits offering.

Hotelogical will provide discounted access to more than 400,000 hotels worldwide and will give British Friendly members up to 75% off hotel bookings.

LifeWorks provides a lifestyle and wellbeing app that will give members assessments and tips on health, wellbeing and lifestyle as well as high street discounts instore and online. The service will sit alongside the Square Health app, which offers virtual GP consultations, physiotherapy, second medical opinions and health MOTs at no extra cost.

Upgrades

In addition, two existing mutual benefits partnerships have been upgraded. Staysure has increased the discount from 15% to 20% per year on travel insurance and The Health Support Points allocation through Square Health has increased from 100 to 150 points per year.

Nick Telfer, product and marketing director at British Friendly, said: "As a mutual we exist solely for our members and their families. The reality with insurance is that something bad needs to happen for a person to receive any financial benefit but not everyone will need to claim. Mutual benefits brings the policy to life from day one allowing our members and their families to save money on their day to day spending, better understand and improve their health and, if the worst happens, get medical support to help speed up diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. It has become a key part of our proposition and provides evidence of our aim to put our members at the heart of everything we do and to help make it easier for intermediaries to engage their customers with income protection".

Adviser view

Damian O'Connor, managing director at Roxburgh Financial Management added: "British Friendly's mutual benefits provides a comprehensive income protection proposition and an innovative way to keep clients engaged with their cover. It's also positive that these enhancements are offered to existing customers too as this is not standard in the market. British Friendly is helping to make Income Protection more attractive to consumers."