Vaping: Any kind of smoking is 'toxic'

Study suggests that e-cigarettes are 'as harmful' as tobacco

‘Vapes' damage human lungs by changing their structure and creating inflammation, research by the University of Tasmania has revealed.

The study of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and the heated tobacco IQOS device from Phillip Morris International, conducted by Dr Sukhwinder Sohal, found that "we should not assume that these devices are a safer option", it was reported in The Metro.

"Our results suggest that all three are toxic to the cells of our lungs and that these new heated tobacco devices are as harmful as smoking traditional cigarettes," said Dr Sohal.

"Damage to these two types of lung cells can destroy lung tissue leading to fatal diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and pneumonia, and can increase the risk of developing asthma, including in unborn children."

The study tested the effects of all three devices on epithelial cells, that line the lungs, and smooth muscles cells taken from the human airways. It found that e-smoking created a ‘cry for help' inflammatory response.

Martin Mckee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told The Metro that the study suggested a need for "considerable caution" on heat-not-burn products, but also said their long-term effects are still not fully understood.

Underwriting

The news comes in the midst of an ongoing debate within the protection industry regarding the supposed safety of vaping in comparison to tobacco, and its impact on ‘smoker status' for underwriting.

Recently a study found that vaping is twice as likely as gum to help smokers quit (18% success compared to 10%) and, in December, Public Health England maintained that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking.

However, older research suggested that vaping can damage vital immune system cells and may be more harmful than originally thought.

In August of last year, we reported that Future Proof had offered a helping hand to vapers looking for cover with a price comparison service which can source cheaper cover.