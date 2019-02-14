Gen Re partners with insurtech start-up TrackActive

To develop AI-enabled solution for musculoskeletal rehabilitation

UK insurtech start-up TrackActive, with the help of Gen Re and investor HR TECH Partnership, is on course to raise £300k seed funding to develop TrackActive Me, an artificial intelligence-enabled musculoskeletal (MSK) solution.

Following a closed beta testing phase with Insurance Australia Group (IAG), TrackActive is working with Gen Re to improve healthcare services for insurance members.

Developed using insights from TrackActive Pro, the firm's first product, TrackActive Me, with its AI-enabled chatbot and video technology, is designed to improve productivity, reduce absence and get those with back problems back to work, a condition which accounts for 30.8 million lost days of work a year.

Rehabilitation

"There is a massive opportunity for insurers to embrace our AI tech and significantly reduce their claims costs, as back pain and other musculoskeletal conditions are a huge problem for them, as well as for economies and healthcare systems," said co-founder of TrackActive, Michael Levens. "This seed funding, with backing from specialist VC the HR TECH Partnership and others, will enable us to bring TrackActive Me to market. The opportunity to invest is still open, but we will be closing soon, so anyone interested should go to crowdfunding website Seedrs to take part."