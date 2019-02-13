UK workers 'too busy' to visit dentist

Combination of costs, fear and lack of time putting people off looking after oral health

Research by Bupa has suggested that millions of employees - 14% of the UK population - are putting off visiting the dentist due to time constraints.

The study of 2,000 adults found that while dental cover exists as one of the most accessible employee benefits, people are avoiding going to the dentists due to the cost of appointments, fear of the dentist and a lack of time, which includes not being about to take time off work.

Based on the research, it is estimated that over two million Brits have not been to the dentist for over 10 years, while 8.5 million are waiting over two years between appointments, while a third have never seen a hygienist - the equivalent of around 21.5 million people in the UK.

"Our research shows there are a number of barriers stopping employees looking after their oral health," said Steve Gates, director of Bupa Dental Insurance. "We've updated our dental insurance plans, making it easier for businesses to support their workforce and to accommodate busy employees."

Dental insurance

Last month Bupa unveiled its Bupa Dental Plan and Bupa Dental Choice options, which have been redesigned to cover more preventative treatments, such as routine examinations, hygienist appointments and x-rays.

The insurance plans can be used at any dentist and include Bupa's ‘No Forms, No Fuss' direct settlement process, so customers do not have to pay upfront and can claim back the costs.