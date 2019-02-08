Simplyhealth launches GP web app service

Video consultations, messaging to doctors and online booking

Health and dental cashplan provider Simplyhealth has refreshed its GP benefit with web app service, myGP Surgery.

Available on Simplyhealth's Optimise health plan, it offers unlimited, 24/7 access to practising GPs, with the option of video consultations, messaging to doctors and the ability to request a booking online.

There is also the addition of a location service for nearby GP surgeries, dentists, hospitals and pharmacies and access to more than 1,000 topics from the Health Information Service, covering health, wellbeing, disease, illness and treatment.

Employees can download the web app via their myWellbeing portal and save the link directly to their phone for quick access.

Pam Whelan, Simplyhealth's director of corporate, said: "We know that people are often faced with long waiting times when trying to get a doctors' appointment. Our enhanced GP access removes this barrier and enables employees to speak to an NHS practising GP at a time that suits them and in the most convenient way - whether that's over the phone or via web cam.

"The CIPD /Simplyhealth Health and Well-being at Work Report 2018 revealed the average level of employee absence is 6.6 days per year, which has risen from 6.3 days in 2016. Having quick access to health professionals, such as a GPs, encourages employees to be more proactive about managing their health and wellbeing, enabling them to get health concerns addressed quickly before more serious problems occur, helping to reduce the number of days lost to sickness absence."

Simplyhealth's Optimise plan offers six levels of cover for healthcare costs, including cash back on optician visits, dental treatment, physiotherapy and access to the myWellbeing portal.