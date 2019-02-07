Square Health: 'Safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led'

Health service provider's GP offering 'fully meets' CQC requirements

An inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), designed to ensure that Square Health's remote GP offering meets the required standards for dispensing medical advice, has found the health services provider to be ‘safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led'.

Square Health CEO Bippon Vinayak said he was "delighted" by the report.

"We believe that we are one of a very few organisations who has received an unqualified and positive report," he said. "It underlines all the hard work we have undertaken in putting the processes and procedures in place, alongside training and working with our GP panel, as well as monitoring the services to ensure the appropriate outcomes."

"Great news"

Nick Telfer, product and marketing director for British Friendly, a strategic partner with Square Health said the results of the report are "great news".

"Offering a safe, caring and effective service was at the forefront of our minds when we originally chose to partner with Square Health and this fully vindicates our decision," he said.