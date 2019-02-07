Mental health needs to be 'boardroom agenda'

Workplace pressure impacts business leaders and staff are under-trained

With people spending the majority of their time at work, people need to feel more "comfortable" about discussing mental health in the workplace and this change needs to come from the top, CEO of City Mental Health Alliance, Poppy Jaman, has argued on Time to Talk Day.

Research by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in 2017 revealed that more than half of business leaders have encountered poor mental health, indicating that a lack of work-life balance and heavy workloads has an impact on more senior members of staff, while additional findings from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) highlighted that - out of 950 - less than a third of managers (30%) were trained in managing mental health in the workplace within the last year, and nearly half of managers (49%) received no training at all.

'Stigma'

"To create workplaces where people can talk about any challenges they are facing, without fear of stigma, we need a change in workplace culture," said Jaman. "To enable this, mental health needs to be a boardroom agenda and leaders and managers need to have training to equip them with the skills to spot early warning signs of mental ill-health and the confidence to talk about these issues.

"We know with mental ill-health that prevention and early intervention are key factors in determining positive outcomes," she continued.

Jaman believes Time To Talk Day is good opportunity to "challenge the stigma" around mental health, however these are conversations we should be having "any time," she said.

'Open, honest discussions'

Vanessa Sallows, benefits and governance director at Legal & General, which runs its Not A Red Card campaign to raise awareness of mental health initiatives, agreed that "more needs to be done".

"Encouraging people to have open, honest discussions is vital in ensuring individuals, at any business level, receive the support they need," she said.

According its research last year, 77% of business leaders said that their own mental health has impacted their performance at work and only 47% of said their colleagues would feel comfortable talking about mental health in the workplace.

"Clearly, a stigma still exists, particularly in the workplace, where there is often a taboo unfairly associated with discussing mental health problems," said Sallows. "We need to motivate businesses to take action and reinforce the importance of employers focusing time and resource on the mental health needs of all of their staff."

