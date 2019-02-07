VitalityHealth launches 'comprehensive' mental health package

'Mental Health Cover' option added alongside 'Vitality Healthy Mind' on 'Core Cover'

VitalityHealth has launched a comprehensive mental health option, which includes unlimited cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and counselling, as well as cover for out-patient and in-patient mental health treatment.

‘Mental Health Cover' went live in January but has been officially announced to coincide with Time to Talk Day (7 February).

As well as CBT, it will provide access to early intervention services and members will get access to an additional £1,500 for out-patient treatment such as therapy and, for the most severe cases, 28 days of more comprehensive in-patient or day-patient treatment.

'Vitality Healthy Mind'

The module joins ‘Vitality Healthy Mind' - launched in August last year to incentivise members to engage in mindfulness activities - which is available on ‘Core Cover'.

According to the insurer, nearly 20,000 Vitality users have logged over 200,000 mindfulness sessions on apps, such as Headspace, Buddhify, The Mindfulness App or Calm, available as part of the ‘Vitality Healthy Mind' package.

Members earn two points for every 10 ‘mindful minutes' spent each day on one of the apps and these points help achieve lower premium increases at renewal on their health and life insurance, and provide access to discounts across Vitality partners such as Ocado, British Airways and Champneys.

‘Core Cover', which went to market back in 2016, offers online support through Big White Wall and cover for up to eight sessions of talking therapy, accessible through self-referral.

‘Holistic'

"Our experience and research has shown us that physical and mental health and wellbeing are interlinked," Neville Koopowitz, CEO at VitalityHealth. "We also know that good mental health is about more than the treatment of ill-health, it also requires a focus on general wellbeing and encouraging healthy behaviours."

According to Vitality's Britain's Healthiest Workplace (2017) survey, approximately 60% of UK employees were suffering from either work-related stress or depression.

"We have invested in a range of pathways and treatments for our members, to cater for the broad range of risk - from the ability for people to proactively engage in healthy mental wellbeing activities through ‘Vitality Healthy Mind', and early intervention and treatment through CBT and counselling, through to more comprehensive in-patient support for the most severe conditions," Koopowitz continued. "In so doing, we believe that VitalityHealth is offering the most holistic mental health and wellbeing solution in the market."

