The Exeter 'Health+' added to Rapid Quote

PMI quote portal opens 'how to' webinars and free trial for advisers

Rapid Quote, the broker portal for UK private medical insurance (PMI), has added The Exeter's ‘Health+' policy to the comparison site.

Launched last September, ‘Health+' provides ‘e-treatment' and digital health services though an app called HealthWise in partnership with Square Health.

It offers comprehensive cover, which includes unlimited cover for cancer, in-patient and day-patient treatment.

‘The ‘Health+' policy will now appear when a broker generates a quote through the Rapid Quote portal, giving the broker the ability to quickly view the details and price against options available from comparable insurers,' said Rapid Quote.

Webinars

Rapid Quote also recently announced that it has introduced a series of educational webinars to provide brokers with information about the platform, which, it says, has been designed to ‘increase efficiency and reduce admin time when comparing and selling PMI policies'.

As well as learning about the portal, each attendee of the 20-minute monthly webinars will receive a free day trial of Rapid Quote, and there will be interactive Q&A session at the end of each session.

"Rapid Quote is already a very intuitive platform, but we are keen to support new starters in the industry and welcome brokers who are curious to find out more and try it for themselves," said head of corporate sales & marketing Cassie Marvin. "The webinars are not only ideal to learn more about Rapid Quote, but they are designed to provoke thought around convoluted quote processes and how they can be improved. As a business we're always keen to share ideas and provide solutions that are proven to reduce admin time for brokers".

To book a place on text free webinar contact Rapid Quote directly here.