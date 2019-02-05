Man killed by exploding vape

Shrapnel from e-smoking device peppers skull and severs artery

24-year-old William Brown, from Fort Worth, Texas, died after his e-cigarette exploded in his face outside the vape shop where he purchased it.

On using it for the first time, shrapnel from the pen reportedly peppered his skull and severed his left carotid artery on 27 January, Sky News reported. It is claimed he crawled from his car and collapsed on the pavement.

Debate

The news comes in the midst of an ongoing debate within the industry regarding the supposed safety of vaping in comparison to tobacco, and its impact on ‘smoker status' for underwriting.

Just last week a study found that vaping is twice as likely as gum to help smokers quit (18% success compared to 10%) and, in December, Public Health England maintained that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking.

However, other research has suggested that vaping can damage vital immune system cells and may be more harmful than previously thought.

In August of last year, we reported that Future Proof had offered a helping hand to vapers looking for cover with a price comparison service which can source cheaper cover.

Should vapers be charted the same premium as smokers?