PG Mutual sales rise by 34%

A record increase for the second year running and 96% claims paid

Income protection specialist PG Mutual increased new policy sales by 34% and membership grew 12% during 2018. It paid 96% of claims last year, totalling £977,798.

Last February, the mutual introduced three new membership benefits to its 'income protection plus' scheme, including an enhanced loyalty bonus - a minimum lump sum benefit of £10,000 to family as well as six months of income cover if they die before the maturity of the policy - alongside free access to a 24/7 UK based GP via online app and free access to confidential telephone counselling and helpline service.

PG Mutual's chief executive officer, Mike Perry, said, "In addition to the existing profit share element of the plan, these new membership benefits have proved to be popular with existing and new members and reflect the added value members receive from taking out an 'income protection plus' policy from us. As a mutual, we are always trying to find new ways to add value and help members and their families during difficult times. Our online claim process means members can be reassured that their claim will be dealt with quickly and efficiently by one of our in-house team."

Sick pay

According to Perry, 2018 saw an increase in young professionals join the mutual, on realising that statutory sick pay will not be enough to cover their mortgage, rent or regular outgoings.

"As more and more families rely on two salaries, if one salary is lost due to illness or injury, covering the monthly bills can become very difficult and extremely worrying," he said. "Having an income safety-net in place until you can return to work takes that worry away. As a not for profit mutual new members value the profit share element of 'income protection plus' with PG Mutual, they feel protected and valued".