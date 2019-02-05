Brexit: S1 certificate status 'up in the air'

Threat of 'no deal' causing cover uncertainty for Brits living in EU

Currently Brits living in the EU are able to obtain local healthcare under a reciprocal arrangement known as the S1 certificate, however there are fears that a no-deal Brexit would put an end to that agreement in some countries.

Last week, The Guardian reported that the government has indicated it is in advanced conversations with countries including Spain, France and Ireland about securing S1 status for UK nationals, amid calls by campaigners for the guarantee of health cover payments for pensioners for a least two years to help secure wider rights, as well as medical care, in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Negotiations

Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) chairman, Stuart Scullion, an expert witness to the House of Lords debate on the issue six months ago, said: "To the best of my knowledge those negotiations are ongoing."

"My comment at the time supported a need for us to negotiate the continuance of that arrangement post-Brexit," he told COVER. "This is what you are seeing in practice now."

According to Scullion, however, it is important that the industry avoids "scaremongering" around the issue. "Personally I think we need to watch carefully how those negotiations progress as part of Brexit and consider what constitutes appropriate advice from there," he said.

Uncertainty

He also noted that advisers should advise UK people considering moving to EEA based on what is currently happening under current arrangements. "As with all things Brexit, we are a little bit away from knowing exactly what is going to happen!" he said.

Claire Ginnelly, managing director of Premier Choice, agreed that it is too early to say, however argued that advisers "do need to be prepared and to prepare clients in case the worse happens and we crash out with no deal".

"If we crash out of the EU, it will probably mean the end to passporting rights," she said. "Many advisers have these at the moment which means they can advise people living in the EU on their insurance needs. It may well be more difficult for this to happen if passporting rights do not continue."

Communication

Some global private medical insurers are looking into opening offices in the EU to allow them to continue to offer policies to clients living there, said Ginnelly, while others - such as AXA PPP - are asking advisers to check for client consent in order to pass information to any new company it may set up in the EU.

Meanwhile, some travel insurers are making clients aware that if they are based in the EU cover ‘may' change once the situation becomes clearer.

"The main thing I think advisers should be doing at the moment is make sure they understand how many clients they have with an EU address so they understand the impact on their business should we not be able to advise after 29 March," Ginnelly explained. "For some advisers it may be worth tying up with brokers in the EU if trading does become more difficult."

Advisers need to be prepared to write to all their clients to explain what will happen in the event of no deal, she pointed out, however, she has urged "not to create any panic" because "we cannot give them any definite information at the moment".

"It is worth contacting all the insurers who provide cover for EU clients to ask them what will happen after 29 March and ensure that information is relayed to the client," she added.

Getting cover

Those actually living in the EU who cannot, or no longer want to, rely on an S1 certificate can consider an international private medical insurance (IPMI) policy, however people with pre-existing conditions may find cover to be expensive.

"Local plans may also be available that may be a better option for some," said Ginnelly. "Advisers in the UK will only be able to advise on contracts they have access to so this may well rule out local plans."

Another option is annual travel insurance, "but this is not necessary a good option for someone who is resident in the EU as opposed to someone who is travelling backwards and forwards a lot," she said.

"The main thing to remember is there will be options for people and they need to speak to their adviser to make sure they get the right product to suit their needs," concluded Ginnelly.