This Is Money teams up with Cavendish Online

White-labelled customer service offering launched on 29 January

ThisisMoney.co.uk has adopted Cavendish Online's customer journey to provide a white-labelled protection and life insurance offering to its readers.

Through the service, which launched on 29 January, customers can use the service to compare and buy life and protection products from a panel of approved insurers that includes Aviva, AIG Life, Beagle Street, Canada Life, L&G, LV=, Royal London, Vitality Life, Zurich and Cavendish Life.

For a flat £25 administration fee, users can save money on premium as all commission is sacrificed.

Customers also have access to Cavendish Online's in-house advised (whole of market) and non-advised teams.

"For a long time, when people have asked me where to go for the best value life insurance I have pointed them in the direction of Cavendish Online - and I have used their service myself," said Simon Lambert, editor of This is Money.

"It's important to us that our readers get value for money, quality products and good service and that's why we have partnered with Cavendish Online. I am pleased that readers will be able to use this life insurance service via This is Money for the same competitive price as they would at Cavendish Online and through that we can help more people make sure their loved ones are financially protected."

Underwriting

Cavendish Online provides intermediaries, aggregators and introducers with an online life insurance journey, as well as non-advised and advised telephone sales which can be accessed on a standalone basis or as part of a while-labelled service.

Customers with pre-existing medical conditions, dangerous occupations and hobbies or high BMI also have access to UnderwriteMe, which supplies underwritten quotes for those who may face rated premiums.

"We have spent over 20 years developing and refining our service to make finding and buying life and protection insurance simple and straightforward," said John Nelmes, director of Cavendish Online. "We are relentless in putting the customer interests first and that, combined with the great value we provide, is why This is Money has chosen to partner with Cavendish Online. I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to offer the same great service to This is Money users, helping them to find the life insurance they need at the lowest prices."