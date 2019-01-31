Advisers 'avoiding' Zurich platform due to long waits offline

Mail and telephone delays where additional underwriting is required

Advisers using the Zurich platform have been encountering service delivery delays and telephone waiting queues, COVER can reveal.

"Up to two weeks to assess post, 30-60 minute wait times on phone," said one prominent protection adviser. "We are avoiding using due to it. Would imagine others are too. I believe they are trying to improve situation though."

According to Zurich, since launching its platform in the autumn it has had a "fantastic response".

"So much so that the high volume of applications means some advisers are experiencing a delay where additional underwriting is required," said Peter Hamilton, protection management director for Zurich. "We're actively working to resolve the issue and are boosting team numbers to ensure our service delivery times are where they should be."

In September, Zurich Life unveiled its Life Protection Platform, which came with two new products - income protection and multi-fracture cover - and updates to its critical illness offering.