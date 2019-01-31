Holloway Friendly launches online calculator

Allows clients to see how long they could afford to pay bills if they suddenly lost their income

Holloway Friendly has launched an online calculator which takes into consideration a client's savings and average cost of living in their region to indicate how long they could survive financially without their income.

The ‘How Would You Survive?' tool, which can be found here, asks clients to enter their average monthly outgoings, how much they have saved and the region they live in. It then tells them how many months or years they would be able to continue paying their monthly outgoings without their income in relation to average rent and grocery costs in the area.

"There are so many of us who may, at some point in our lives, be unable to work," said Holloway Friendly's Georgia d'Esterre. "Luckily for most, this is likely to be a short amount of time, but for those who do find themselves in this situation for longer, lack of income can be a real and detrimental issue.

"We created this tool to increase awareness of this issue and highlight how quickly anyone could face this harsh reality and end up on the breadline."

According to Regional Population Estimates for England and Wales, it is thought that 40% of young people will be unable to work at some point during their life due to illness, injury or mental health.

