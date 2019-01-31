Lady with MS told she is 'uninsurable' by 'specialist' adviser

Cura has since arranged her critical illness/life cover and is looking into IP

A 32-year-old woman with multiple sclerosis (MS) has been told that she is ‘uninsurable' by an adviser firm, which describes itself on its website as a ‘specialist broker for high-risk customers looking to get life insurance'.

Shortly afterwards, however, she was able to take out life and critical illness cover on the non-standard market with the help of Kathryn Knowles of Cura Financial Services, who is now also looking into short-term income protection for the lady.

Knowles had already been speaking with her over email in relation to her chances of getting critical illness on the standard market. After being told it was not possible through one insurer, Knowles was able to offer the lady cover for core CI conditions on the non-standard market, however she opted to look elsewhere before making a decision.

It was then that the lady, who is in good health, spoke to another ‘specialist' advice firm, however she found the adviser to be "rude" and "defensive".

Asked if she had used any mobility aids, she explained she had used crutches in the past, so he told her she was "uninsurable".

"He made me feel as if I should apologise for not taking out life insurance," the lady, who was diagnosed with MS at the age of 24, told COVER. "I didn't mind whether he could arrange life insurance or not, I just wanted to know what was out there, if there was a solution.

"If you do have a condition, you need people to have a bit of empathy: to ask questions in that manner is not appropriate," said the lady, who found answering personal questions initially over email "less intrusive than being called out of the blue" by an adviser.

'Disgraceful'

According to Knowles, "this is not an isolated incident".

"People are going to brokers that claim that they are specialists in arranging cover for people with medical conditions," she said. "To make someone feel that they are a nuisance for having a medical condition, to tell them that they cannot get insurance, is disgraceful.

"To say you are a specialist and not able to have some kind of insurance options available is misleading and does not help the industry fight the perception that only people without health conditions can access insurance."

Signposting

Knowles went on to point out that she had herself referred clients onto to other specialists, for example, where specialist private medical insurance (PMI), a product she does not advise on, was better suited. "I held my hands up and said to the client, I can do something for you, but your immediate need right now is out of my field; talk to this guy instead.

"Even specialists need to look at specialists and signpost sometimes," concluded Knowles.