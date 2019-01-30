Aon benchmarks holiday, parental leave and flexible working

Currently 36% of employers have agile working policies

Aon's Benefits and Trends Survey has benchmarked employers' annual holiday, parental leave and flexible working policies for the first time.

"We've looked at trends in leave policies for the first time, prompted by so many requests from clients wanting to know general employer policy standards, especially for maternity, paternity, parental leave and flexible working," said Jeff Fox, principle at Aon.

The majority of employers provide around 25 days holiday annually, just over two-thirds provide enhanced maternity pay, over half have received requests for shared parental leave and over a third offer flexible working, the survey of more than 200 employers of all sizes in a range of sectors found.

Maternity

Eighty percent said they enhance pay to 100% during the first six weeks of maternity and most of those pay at 90% or 100% for up to 12 weeks. Between 13 and 26 weeks these figures tail off, however a significant number continue to pay either 100% or 50% of salary during this period. The majority return to statutory maternity pay (SMP) beyond 26 weeks.

Only 12% employers provide return-to-work payments, over half (58%) of employers have received requests for shared parental leave and the majority provide statutory levels of shared parental pay. Almost 40% replicate their enhanced maternity pay provisions.

Annual leave

Basic entitlement is set at around 25 days (FTE, full time equivalent, plus public holidays), with only three respondents providing less than 20 days holiday.

Just over half of organisations provide additional service-related days, most commonly up to an extra five days, making 30 days in total. Around half allow employees to buy additional days, usually an extra five days, and one-third of employers provider more holidays based on seniority.

Thirty-four percent of employers do not allow employees to take sabbaticals, the majority that are offered are unpaid (46%) and three respondents said they fully pay sabbaticals.

Flexible working

According to the survey, 98% say employees now expect more flexible working hours, while 89% say they expect agile/home working to be available. Currently 36% of employers have agile working policies in place and almost one-third do not know how many requests have been made for flexible working - for those that do, it is common for 20% of employees to make a request.

‘Increasing prevalence'

"This is the first time we have included these questions in our survey, so it is acting as our benchmark. Indeed, we found that this data wasn't readily available anywhere else," said Fox. "Our experience with clients in recent years is that many have, or will be, reviewing policies and it's helpful to understand market movements.

"As well as providing more enhanced maternity pay, we are seeing organisations looking at how they can help parents return to work, for example through phased return to work," he continued.

"Annual leave entitlement is unlikely to move very much from the current norm of 25 days (FTE/plus public holidays), but the increasing prevalence of flexible benefits will allow more employees to vary their annual leave entitlement to match their personal circumstances more effectively."