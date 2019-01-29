Openwork adviser count nears 4,000 mark

Financial advice network Openwork has revealed it now has almost 3,900 financial advisers on its books after more than 500 advisers joined the firm in 2018

The network added 68 mortgage firms to its ranks last year, while some 508 mortgage advisers joined the network in new and existing firms. It now has a total of 3,885 advisers working across the group, 741 of whom are qualified to advise on investments or pensions.

That the latest recruits were skewed towards mortgage advice may have much to do with the firm launching its ‘Route to Wealth' programme in 2017, which was created to encourage mortgage advisers to upskill and move into the pensions and investment space.

Commenting on its year of record recruiting, Openwork mortgage director John Cupis said: "These historic results are testament to our strong proposition and support for firms wanting to grow or diversify their client offering.

"We established ‘Route to Wealth' as a bespoke upskilling programme last year for mortgage firms wanting to broaden into pensions and investments. It is available to new firms and some have taken it up within a few months of joining."

Recruitment and growth director for mortgages and protection Stephen Wildgoose added: "This signifies a strong endorsement from advisers who choose to develop their careers with Openwork.

"We are increasingly recognised in the industry for being a profitable, growing, supportive and positive partner, providing outstanding services for professional advisers in the UK. We look forward to more businesses and advisers joining us in 2019 and beyond."