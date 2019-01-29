CIExpert on Scottish Widows 'Plan and Protect'

Designed to be sold by advisers in branch

Scottish Widows has rolled out its ‘Plan and Protect' range of life and critical illness plans to Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland branches. Read more about the plans here

Designed to offer simplicity, there are three options: ‘life cover', ‘body cover' and ‘life and body cover'.

"Last year saw a plethora of upgrades with the focus on higher quality, ever-greater condition numbers and the fine-tuning of children's cover," said Alan Lakey, CIExpert director. "As always, this is a double-edged sword, enhancing quality whilst increasing the complexity, a process which often mitigates against sales. Scottish Widows is forging a different path with its three Plan and Protect plans - life only, life & critical illness and critical illness only - which are designed primarily with the mortgage market in mind."

Following regional trials since October 2018, the plans have been launched nationwide and available only via Halifax and Lloyds Bank branches. "The existing Protection For Life plans remain available on a D2C basis whilst the ‘Protect' versions continue as adviser-only plans," Lakey told COVER.

Encouraged by the simplicity of the plans, Lakey praised the accompanying 12-page brochure and eight-page key facts document. "Something that compares favourably with the 54/16 pages used by Aviva's Life Assurance+ and the 156/20 utilised by VitalityLife," he said.

"The descriptive brochures use a body diagram to explain that the critical illness cover is based around five sectors - brain & neurological, cancer, heart, organs and limbs. All of the included conditions fall under one of these headings," added Lakey.

The plan, which can be accessed from age 18 until age 59 and must end prior to the 70th birthday, only use guaranteed rates and cannot be altered after inception. "Decreasing term plans come with a fixed 8% interest rate and £500,000 is the maximum sum that anybody can take out over one or more plans," he said. "Only seven health questions are used making the process far less tortuous than what is normally the case."

Conditions Included

Aorta Graft Encephalitis Multiple Sclerosis Bacterial Meningitis Heart Attack Open Heart Surgery Benign Brain Tumour Heart Valve Repair/Replacement Paralysis Cardiac Arrest with defibrillator Invasive Cancer Parkinson Plus Syndrome CJD Kennedy's disease Parkinson's Disease Coronary By-Pass Kidney Failure Stroke Dementia Loss of Hand/Foot Traumatic Brain Injury Devic's Disease Major Organ Transplant Early Stage Cancer Motor Neurone Disease



"Counting conditions is a pointless exercise in today's convoluted world where insurers cannot agree on condition names," said Lakey. "What is immediately noticeable is that Scottish Widows has opted to exclude a number of conditions that are staples of the typical CIC plan - blindness, cardiomyopathy, coma, deafness, lupus and third degree burns."

According to Lakey, Benign brain tumour employs a market-leading definition whereby a claim is paid purely on diagnosis, while no additional payment conditions are included apart from early stage cancers (which includes certain skin cancers) receiving surgical treatment. "This results in a fixed £5,000 payment leaving the main sum insured untouched," he said.

Verdict

"This plan has been designed for use by branch advisers and is designed to be easily understood by both them and potential customers," said Lakey. "This should pay dividends because we are aware of many advisers that refuse to offer critical illness plans due to the complexity."

Such a design working in the adviser market is "doubtful", he said, but Scottish Widows' attempt to "increase the size of the cake" should benefit the industry as a whole. "Many consumers require a graduated introduction to the concept and progress from there," he added.

"Scottish Widows is to be congratulated on the design of a ‘simple' critical illness design, something the ABI told us was impossible," concluded Lakey.