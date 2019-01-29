Scottish Widows unveils 'Plan and Protect' range

'To make it easier for homeowners to protect themselves and their families'

Scottish Widows' ‘Plan and Protect' products are now available to Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland mortgage customers in branches, following regional trails since October 2018.

With premiums starting from £5 a month, the plans - with options of standalone ‘life cover' and ‘body cover', as well as ‘life and body cover' - have been designed to offer a ‘simple application process' and ‘clear, easy-to-understand language'.

There are seven health and lifestyle questions, giving customers an instant decision and takes around 20 to 30 minutes to get cover of up to £500,000.

The plans have been rolled out to more than 1300 mortgage and protection advisers in Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland.

‘Straightforward, transparent and simple'

"Plan and Protect is the first step in our journey to help transform the protection market, leveraging Lloyds Banking Group's reach and scale and designed to meet the existing and future needs of a changing UK population," said Scott Cadger, head of protection underwriting and claims strategy, Scottish Widows.



"We've put a lot of energy into research, speaking to customers and advisers to understand their needs and pain points," he continued. "We've created a straightforward product, transparent terms and conditions and a simple process that provides an instant decision to every customer, while providing value for money cover."



Plan and Protect - key product features:

Life Cover: Pays a cash lump sum if customer dies

Body Cover: Pays a cash lump sum if customer is diagnosed with one of the illnesses covered

Available for customers from age 18 and under 60 with cover to max age 70

Customers can apply for up to £500,000 cover per product

Premiums start from £5 per month and do not change in future so customers always know what they will be paying

Five clear yet broad definitions covering key reasons for claim - with an early cancer payment also available

Fairer Finance accredited terms and conditions

