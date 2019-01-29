'Vast majority' of UK employees troubled by money

Protection represents lowest scoring area for personal finance

Research surveying more than 5,000 employees and more than 1,000 employers has found that the vast majority of UK employees are troubled by money.

Close Brothers' inaugural Financial Wellbeing Index, which assesses and scores the financial wellbeing of people working in the UK across seven key areas of financial health, found that 94% are suffering from money worries, 77% say that money impacts them at work and two in five (40%) employees worry about their finances always and often.

The Index estimates that a total of 25m UK employees are affected by money worries while at work and their average financial wellbeing score sits at 53.6 out of 100.

Financial shocks

Out of the seven key areas of personal finance assessed - such as debt, retirement planning, properties and mortgages, and savings and retirements - protection was the lowest scoring area (42.5), with budgeting and planning (48.8) and tax (48.5) above it.

Over a third (35%) of people are unprepared for unexpected financial costs or loss of income, with coping financially if they lost their job representing their third biggest worry. Fewer than one in 10 (8%) employees have purchased an income protection product, while over half (55%) of employees do not have a financial plan and three quarters (76%) do not know - or have some awareness of - what tax allowances and reliefs are available to them.

Meanwhile, more than two thirds (42%) say that debt is not an issue for them and 59% of employees are confident about where to get advice or help regarding debt issues, however debt is a significant issue for 12% of employees.

Workplace wellbeing

Within the workplace, 87% of millennials, 72% of those aged 35-54 and 47% of those aged 55 and over worry about money while at work, while around nine in 10 (89%) large UK businesses are impacted by poor employee financial wellbeing - an estimated 2.4m UK businesses.

Reduced productivity and loss of talent impacts 22% of organisations, while higher short-term and long-term absences affect 19%. Reduction in retirees (17%) and higher healthcare costs (13%) are also putting a stain on businesses.

The research did find that employees are taking steps to tackle this issue, with 45% of employers currently providing workplace wellbeing strategies in addition to rewards and pensions. Top five benefits that employees are offered include discount vouchers for lifestyle expenditure (17%), financial advice (13%, with 6% funded by employer), retirement seminars (12%) and workplace loans (6%).

‘Bottom-line issue'

"As wages have not kept up with inflation, the cost of living rises and the elimination of the final salary pensions, many more people are worrying about their finances," said professor Sir Cary Cooper, a leading expert in workplace wellbeing, ALLIANCE Manchester Business School, University of Manchester. "Although many businesses have made great strides to look after the mental wellbeing of their employees over the last decade, not as many employers have supported their financial wellbeing. And given that employees have said their money worries are affecting them at work, this is a bottom-line issue.

"Providing advice and support for employees on their personal financial issues is not only the right thing to do, but also can deliver enhanced performance at work by taking away the money worries that can be a distraction from their daily work," he continued. "Many working people want financial as well as mental peace of mind; as this significant report highlights."

‘Doing nothing is no longer an option'

"Money worries don't just affect an individual's financial health; they are one of the single biggest causes of stress, impacting mental and physical health if left unchecked," said Jeanette Makings, head of financial education at Close Brothers. "They are also an issue for businesses with lower productivity, higher absenteeism and higher staff costs which hurts business performance. Doing nothing is no longer an option.

"Employers are perfectly placed to play a significant role in making a difference to the UK's financial health. Their reward and benefits help fund employees' lifestyles; employers can reach large numbers of people with communications that are trusted; and employers can procure benefits and financial education, advice and investment solutions to help their employees improve their financial wellbeing. Yet despite the growing awareness of the need for workplace financial wellbeing, organisations seem to be struggling to find clarity, transparency, and meaningful measurement on this issue.